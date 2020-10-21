 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Brian Bickel for Treasurer
View Comments

Letter: Brian Bickel for Treasurer

I was disappointed in the Star’s endorsement of Beth Ford for Treasurer.

The only qualifications listed were Ms. Ford’s CPA credential and longevity.

Although the Star acknowledged that Brian Bickel is a great candidate, the Star’s reviewers apparently did not even look at his website.

In this age of constant change, status quo is not good enough. Brian Bickel is the candidate who can update and upgrade the Treasurer’s office. He promises to move the tax lien sale online; upgrade the treasurer’s website to provide more information; update the phone system to eliminate long waits on hold; implement a scheduling system so those who have business with the office don’t incur heavy parking fees while waiting around downtown; make investment information available online.

His vision for the future is predicated upon a career in hospital administration, including several positions as CEO of hospitals around the country, along with volunteer positions as Treasurer for local organizations, and many civic activities promoting community improvement.

Lisa Wolfe

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Vote for Mark Kelly

Can't decide if you should vote for Mark Kelly or Martha McSally for your next U. S. Senator? Let me help you. I don’t think I’ve seen a nasti…

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News