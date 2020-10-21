Letter: Brian Bickel for Treasurer

I was disappointed in the Star’s endorsement of Beth Ford for Treasurer.
The only qualifications listed were Ms. Ford’s CPA credential and longevity.
Although the Star acknowledged that Brian Bickel is a great candidate, the Star’s reviewers apparently did not even look at his website.
In this age of constant change, status quo is not good enough. Brian Bickel is the candidate who can update and upgrade the Treasurer’s office. He promises to move the tax lien sale online; upgrade the treasurer’s website to provide more information; update the phone system to eliminate long waits on hold; implement a scheduling system so those who have business with the office don’t incur heavy parking fees while waiting around downtown; make investment information available online.
His vision for the future is predicated upon a career in hospital administration, including several positions as CEO of hospitals around the country, along with volunteer positions as Treasurer for local organizations, and many civic activities promoting community improvement.
Lisa Wolfe
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
