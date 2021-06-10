 Skip to main content
Letter: Bridge over Troubled Water
Letter: Bridge over Troubled Water

Infrastructure legislation is a hot topic, and given our politically polarized society, the argument begins with the very definition of "infrastructure" with the GOP saying its “bridges” while Democrats choose to include bailing out dysfunctional leftist cities and funding more of the same.

If these metaphorical bridges are part of the Federal interstate highway system let’s celebrate Congressional action to fix them; and if Pima County or our state has any additional infrastructure issues, let’s turn to our elected representatives to lobby in D.C. and hold them individually accountable.

Yes, I’m advocating a return to congressional sausage making, aka pork barrel legislation, that would empower our elected of both parties to be more accountable to us and less dependent their polarized Senate and House leadership.

The infamous “bridge to nowhere” could see us over these troubled waters.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

