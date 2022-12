The brain trust of Cochise County does not want to certify this year's election results. I am AOK with that if it would mean the County's votes don't get included in the State totals. In Cochise County Ciscomani out-polled Engel by 14,775 votes. The loss of those votes would be more than enough to wipe out the 6,232 vote loss by Engel. Be careful what you wish for.