Your paper ought to reinstitute a comments section. I’d subscribe loyally if you reinstitute that feature. I pay good money, monthly, for online subscriptions to the New York and Seattle Times — in no small part because they allow comments (not via Facebook accounts, either). Comments are insightful and establish a sense of community.
You’re missing out, Daily Star. You’ve been my hometown paper, on and off, going on 40 years. If you’re worried about online bullying, assign an ombudsman to moderate. But having the section limited to subscribers, and not Facebook account holders — which was your previous practice — will help avoid that issue.
Stu Williams
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.