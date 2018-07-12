I so miss seeing Pete Warren's column in my Sunday paper! He provided me with lots of valuable information on plants, birds and insects. Because so many people living in Tucson are transplants from other climates, such a resource was most welcome. May we please have a gardening column for Tucson and the Southern Arizona area back in our paper? Rosie Romero lives in Phoenix and his column is not really pertinent to our conditions.
Phyllis De Friese
East side
