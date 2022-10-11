Letter: Bring Back the Comics Pages

I totally agree with the request that the comics page return to its previous format. Not only have you removed half of the comics, you have reduced the print size. I have to use a magnifying glass to read them. What is the matter with you? If you are trying to get rid of elderly readers, you are on your way to succeed. My husband and I do not want to cozy up to the computer or our phones with our breakfast. We want to sit at the table, drink our coffee, share pages of the paper, discuss what we are reading, enjoy the comics, and maybe work the puzzles. That is why we subscribe.