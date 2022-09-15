Letter: Bring back the comics section

What are you thinking??? The majority of people who read the daily printed paper are over 40 years old and want to read our regular comics in our morning paper!! We don’t want to read about the TV schedule or the horoscope. We want to read our favorite comics (in bigger print) while we eat breakfast. The printed version of the paper is important to everyone over 40, and perhaps the biggest portion of your subscribers. Please consider the needs and wants of your prescribers and bring back the two-pages of cartoons with larger print. We have no desire to sit at the computer or iPad to read our comics every morning while eating breakfast.