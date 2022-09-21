Letter: Bring back the comics

I read with great interest the letter form Patricia in Vail. Both my wife & I were caught by surprise the significant change in the comics section. My wife enjoyed the daily two Sudoku's and the Jumble. I enjoyed the easier to read comics spread over two pages. I also agree the the demographics sited are right on point. We are more likely than not the ones subscribing to the "paper edition" and have tolerated the increase in subscription costs because we enjoyed the layout as it was. Please bring back the tow page comic section.