The reasons Governor Ducey gave for reversing financial incentives to bring Nike to Arizona were based on a political stand, perception of political correctness and historical revisionism. I perceive that Nike’s decision to not release the ---shoe was both a decision of respect and a business decision. The image Nike selected is disrespectful to a significant part of the Nike customer base and it would have been imprudent to release it. Thus, it would be a serious error to sell products that may reduce its profits and damage its brand. But, to reverse the financial incentive that would bring approximately 500 jobs to Arizona was a poor business decision. Since 2016 Nike has implemented a business plan to bring its business back to the Americas. This return to the US is what we need--bring back jobs, badly needed jobs to Arizona. Nike was the Greek god of victory who brought speed and strength to a person, a city, a nation. Arizona could use some speed and strength.
MARGO SASSE
Northeast side
