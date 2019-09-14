The drivers of Tucson have shown that they cannot be trusted. Now I sit at any major intersection waiting for my light to change I will watch 1-3 cars run their red light as mine is green. Those drivers are not only endangering others at the intersection but they are stealing my green light time and every car's behind me. Call it Big Brother or Government intrusion, I call it catching criminals. Face it there are cameras everywhere, in stores, gas stations, schools, banks, and even churches. I say, by camera or cop, if you're caught breaking the law you should shut up and pay the fine or stop breaking the law. You had your chance and blew it right along with that last red light you passed.
Daniel Poryanda
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.