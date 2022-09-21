Letter: Bring them back!

I was so excited when I opened Sunday's paper and saw the regular good old comics section! I had hoped that you had gone back to normal. Then came Monday. The new comics section has deleted some of the best ones, and added useless ones (CRABGRASS?) and they are now so small I have to use a magnifier to read them. Sure sorry I just renewed my subscription!
I am glad you're keeping the two political cartoons, Fitz, Digest, Stellar, and the regular news. Thank you for that.
Please go back to normal! (If it ain't broke, don't fix it.)
Lela Freiman
Retired Educator
Retired Educator
East side
