Letter: Bringing a Voice to the Youth
Jennifer Manning - Arizona PIRG Students

Taking the first step to vote can be challenging. As a young person, it poses even more challenges. But, young people (18-29) are the largest and most diverse group of potential voters in our country, yet we vote at the lowest rate. If young people are not participating in the political process, elected officials will not prioritize our values and issues. We need to end this cycle of mutual neglect and demonstrate how the youth can shape the future of our country. 7 in 10 young voters fail to turn in a ballot on election day. Universities need to take on a larger role promoting civic engagement on campus and getting their students registered and out to vote. If you aren’t registered or have moved since the last time you registered to vote, you can update your registration here: arizonastudentvote.org. Let’s get out to vote this fall and turn out the youth at historic rates!

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

