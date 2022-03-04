 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bringing Communication skills to our school curricula
date 2022-03-04

Letter: Bringing Communication skills to our school curricula

Currently, there are no Interpersonal and communication or relationship skills our school curricula.

We teach our children how to learn and know, but leave out the education they need to Be.

We might characterize current school curricula as ME-education, as contrasted with WE-education.

Students are taught information, tested on retention, receive grades based on how much information they have learned.

Census Bureau data indicates that some 50% of first marriages fail and 60% of second marriages fail (only now there are children). Students graduate with Reading, 'Riting, and 'Rithmetic skills without knowing how to get along with each others.

A Fourth R, adding Relationship and Communication skills will alter their and our future.

I propose that all students receive the skills, insights, and best practices they will need every day for the rest of their lives, before they go on to form family, and community relationships.

Paul Zohav

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

