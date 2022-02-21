Letter: Brnovich AWOL

Az. Attorney General Brnovich is getting paid to do his job, but isn’t doing it. He is now asking Arizonans to elect him to the better paying and more important job of U.S. Senator. Why would Arizonans do this?
As AG, Brnovich is the the main man to see that the Az. Constitution is upheld. When it comes to the plot by the Az. GOP to send fake electors to Washington armed with fake paperwork using the state’s official letterhead, he shrugs, and says it’s up to the Feds. No. It is a crime against the Az. Constitution, which he took an oath to uphold. This GOP cabal tried to steal the election from Az. Voters. Brnovich shrugs.
He does seem to have time to threaten Secretary of State Hobbs for doing her job. It would be nice if he did his, but he’s too busy groveling to the GOP and running for a better one.
Christi S. Driggs
Northwest side
