 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Brnovich hypocrisy

  • Comments

Yes, voter fraud exists, but sometimes it’s swept under the rug. In 2016, newly minted Attorney General Mark Brnovich was hell-bent on rooting out election fraud. Nineteen cases of people voting twice were discovered — 18 Republicans and one Democrat. Having the snowbird luxury of living in a winter home in Arizona and elsewhere the rest of the year, these people voted twice in the 2016 election. For a midterm election, when when there are no overlapping candidates or propositions, “my mistake” is a plausible explanation. But voting twice for president in 2016 demonstrates illicit intent. Why were there no prosecutions by Brnovich? Failure to prosecute might encourage people to do what Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows did in 2020, namely, registering to vote in three different states. Meanwhile Crystal Mason, a Black woman in Texas, was sentenced to five years in prison for attempting to cast a single vote when she was ineligible to vote. The wealthy, too, should be held accountable for voter fraud.

Louis Hollingsworth

West side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Border Wall

Lots of Far Right Wingnut Candidates talking about continuing the building of the " Border Wall" .

Letter: Gubernatorial "groomer"?

Reading about Kari Lake's Drag Queen Dilemma was most entertaining. According to the article "Lake sends desist letter to Phoenix drag queen",…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News