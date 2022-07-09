Letter: Brnovich hypocrisy

Yes, voter fraud exists, but sometimes it’s swept under the rug. In 2016, newly minted Attorney General Mark Brnovich was hell-bent on rooting out election fraud. Nineteen cases of people voting twice were discovered — 18 Republicans and one Democrat. Having the snowbird luxury of living in a winter home in Arizona and elsewhere the rest of the year, these people voted twice in the 2016 election. For a midterm election, when when there are no overlapping candidates or propositions, “my mistake” is a plausible explanation. But voting twice for president in 2016 demonstrates illicit intent. Why were there no prosecutions by Brnovich? Failure to prosecute might encourage people to do what Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows did in 2020, namely, registering to vote in three different states. Meanwhile Crystal Mason, a Black woman in Texas, was sentenced to five years in prison for attempting to cast a single vote when she was ineligible to vote. The wealthy, too, should be held accountable for voter fraud.