Letter: Brnovich Sue For Damages
Letter: Brnovich Sue For Damages

When Cyber Ninjas took possession of the 2020 ballots and voting machines, they were provided with the procedures for safeguarding the integrity of these materials. There are rules to document chain of custody because these are legal documents. We, the people of Arizona, paid $150,000.00 to Cyber Ninjas and they proceeded to raise funds privately. Subsequently, they raised at least 5.6 million dollars as reported by the Arizona Star. Arizona has been notified by the Federal Government that irregularities in the audit are illegal according Federal election laws and that the voting machines are no longer acceptable to use in future elections. The cost of replacing these machines is considerable.

I believe that Attorney General Mark Brnovich should sue Cyber Ninjas for the cost of replacing the voting machines which, due to their failure to follow required procedures. I think that the State of Arizona should recover the costs of the voting machines and investigate the procedures used during the audit.

Barbara Moore

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

