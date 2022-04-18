Letter: Brnovich Wants to Take Away Your Health Care

Our state’s Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, which has helped over 300,000 Arizona residents get health coverage. He filed a lawsuit in 2018 to try to get the Supreme Court to say the ACA is unconstitutional, which would have meant hundreds of thousands of people losing their insurance coverage. And this lawsuit was all for show. He just wanted the media attention and publicity. He wasn’t trying to help anyone except perhaps large private insurance companies who are making millions ( even billions) on people who already can’t afford the medical care they need.