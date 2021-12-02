Letter: Brnovich YouTube Channel

Reading that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is planning to start a YouTube channel, I thought of the recent Saturday Night Live skit mocking Senator Ted Cruz, starring in his imaginary show Cruz Street. Here, he spouts vitriol against Big Bird and Sesame Street for urging children to get vaccinated, mirroring Cruz’s real-life label of the show as “government propaganda.” Fast-forward to Bronovich’s YouTube show, titled Brnovich Lane, focusing on the attorney-general playing judicial Whack-A-Mole in search of a judge in any state to support his crusade to stop mask mandates in Arizona. Guests could include such stellar Arizona politicians as recently censured Arizona Representative Paul Gosar and Arizona resident Jacob Chansley, recently sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the January 6th insurrection at the United States Capitol building. The show’s rating, R for ridiculous.
Roger Shanley
East side
