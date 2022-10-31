Letter: Broadband for Tohono O'odham Nation

On October 27 Tucsonans were treated with an amazing display in the evening sky as a SpaceX rocket flew overhead before deploying 53 Starlink broadband satellites to orbit. Their product is high-speed, low-latency internet access targeting remote, underserved areas such as the Tohono O'odham Nation.

Unfortunately, this commercial company won’t have an opportunity to contribute because its competitor, our Federal government has secured the contract using its power to tax. The reason was clearly stated in a Daily Star report attributed to Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva when he said that Nation residents will get new access to high-speed internet thanks to a $10 million federal grant serving 1,624 people.