Well Saturday I was reading the "letter to the Editor" Section and realized even at $11.49 per month this Left Wing garbage was not worth it . I tried calling the 1-800 number to cancel our subscription, it was closed for weekend.
So today mentioned to my wife to remind me to call Monday. Well she immediately reminded me we would have to buy Cage lining paper again at $22 a pack. I did some figuring and found it would be much cheaper to keep the subscription.
Thank you Arizona Daily Star for a very useful product
John Schmelzkopf
Northwest side
