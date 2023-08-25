Thanks to Star columnist Tim Steller (on Aug 23) for walking us through the recent history of attempted development at the Broadway/Rosemont property. He did a nice job of interlacing the economics of development, vageries of government regulation and evolving neighborhood response. I mention neighborhood evolution as an important part the broad picture of our city's future development. Tim's example comments from the Rosemont West neighborhood were most helpful in reflecting the decades long evolution of neighborhood thinking about the role of higher density housing in our future. Tucson has always been sprawled out. Slowly nudging aside firm NIMBY sentiments on maintaining the status quo is good for us. Transportation efficiencies, housing deficits and climate change realities push us to consider options in the use of land. Tim's article was helpful in illuminating this important topic.