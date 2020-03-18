Letter: Broadway, Camino Seco to Houghton Street improvement

Now that this project is winding down, I believe the city of Tucson, and all the contractors, engineers, and all others who have been working on it, should be congratulated. There have been a number of comments, complaints, etc. expressed on social media about how long it has taken, traffic congestion, etc. but seeing the final product is quite beautiful. I hope the city of Tucson continues with these projects in a similar fashion re: landscaping, etc. to show how beautiful our city can upgrade our crumbling roads.
Jack Patyk
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.