Letter: Broadway Construction Delays.

After reading Tim Stellers column on a project approved in 1989. I drove down Broadway this past Saturday. I noticed nobody working on road that's nine months behind schedule. I later drove on campus and saw construction workers hard at work on Grand Challenges Building on the same Saturday. There seems to be no rush to finish Broadway.

Both Joe Biden and Sen. Mark Kelly have raved about new American Infrastructure Plan. I hope they don't take 33 years to plan and finish those projects like the Broadway widening. If so, those projects may not be finished till 2055-2060.

Frank Quiros

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

Comments may be used in print.

