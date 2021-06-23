 Skip to main content
Letter: Broadway Construction
Letter: Broadway Construction

Having driven through the Broadway construction area, Euclid - Country Club, many times, I've concluded the travel lanes on the existing pavement are the best street in Tucson.

Michael Myers

Midtown

