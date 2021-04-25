Letter: Broadway expanded

The Broadway expansion between Euclid and Country Club (known as the Sunshine Mile) has been in the works for over a year to expand the street, adding bike lanes, bus lanes, sidewalks and landscaping. The Sunshine Mile is on the National Registry of historic places and is an iconic gem of midtown. No doubt the improvements will enhance the businesses and flavor of the Sunshine Mile.
But one detail of the plan was not presented publicly until December 2020 when residents of the neighborhood Broadmoor Broadway Village Neighborhood (BBVN), just south of Broadway, learned that developer Rio Nuevo had plans to build a six-story complex along Broadway just west of Treat. This building would butt up against the property of homeowners in BBVN and negatively impact the charm and integrity of our neighborhood. The city council, which will be voting on zoning changes, must seriously consider the detrimental effect this construction will have on BBVN, which recently was designated a historic site.
Linda Dugan
Midtown
