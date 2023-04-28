Representative Ciscomani promised he would look out for CD-6. However, his votes and actions say otherwise.

From the start of his term, Ciscomani has protected wealthy and corporate taxpayers by voting to repeal essential IRS reforms that would improve their ability to identify the biggest cheaters and collect back taxes. He claimed that his vote was to protect “working families” from harassment by IRS agents.

Recently, he voted for the Lower Energy Cost Act, which he claimed would lower “energy costs for families” across the country. However, this act does nothing of the sort. Rather than lowering gas prices for Arizonans, it raises profits for Big Oil and Gas. Remember when Chevron, ExxonMobil, and BP made record profits while Arizonans struggled to pay for a gallon of gas? That’s what Representative Ciscomani voted for.

It frustrates me that my congressman is more interested in protecting the wealthy and big corporations rather than his constituents. It’s time for Ciscomani to keep his promises and stand up for us!

judy J Gillies

Oro Valley