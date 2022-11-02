 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Brown Shirt's at Ballot Drop Boxes

A Federal Judge says it's all Right for a bunch of Facists with weapons watching you drop your ballots and oh yeah these idiotic loser's are taking pictures of your license plates??? Are they going to track you down and you disappear? Just like the Nazis did in Germany? I never thought I would see Facist thug's sitting in front of those Boxes!! Are they going to break into those boxes and place Facist Republican votes in those Boxes??? My Vietnam Veteran buddies are calling me and asking this question, Are they denying your Right to vote?? Are your Arizona citizens starting the civil war in Arizona?? So sad Arizona is getting this bad publicity!!! In my opinion it could start here a Civil WAR!! God forgive Me but it could!!!

David E. Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

