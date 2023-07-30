Twice a year the City picks up outsized items, left in the alley easement, and transports them away. Because of the size of my back alley easement neighbors also use my assigned spot to drop off their oversize items. Whenever I go to my alley trash can I notice the tremendous amount of various items left for pickup. I always whisper under my breath that "they won't pick up that, it's too unwieldy". Every time, without exception, I return to the alley the day after pickup and find everything gone. Not just removed but the dirt bladed to a smoothness that it hasn't seen in many years. These unsung heroes do an outstanding job. Thanks so much for going above and beyond.