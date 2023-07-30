There is much to love about Tucson, like calling a government office and actually talking to a human being within 30 seconds (if Pima County can do that why can’t my doctors office?), not to mention a large contingent of people who actually think it’s our humanitarian responsibility to assist those desperate enough to travel days, months, years, to seek asylum in our country. But one of my personally favorite things about Tucson is the city’s Brush & Bulky pick up! What an enormous service this is to the community. Thank you.