 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Bryan Savic
View Comments

Letter: Bryan Savic

  • Comments

Re: the March 7 article "Epic McKale experience will live on forever."

I've never seen an Arizona basketball game or been in McHale but Bryan Savic's article about the win over Oregon was something that made me want to run out and buy tickets!

Congratulations on having such a fine apprentice at the Star...he is certainly someone who is in the right occupation.

Keep on writing Bryan...I look forward to "reading" you again!

Marilyn Dale

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News