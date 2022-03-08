Letter: Bryan Savic

Re: the March 7 article "Epic McKale experience will live on forever."
I've never seen an Arizona basketball game or been in McHale but Bryan Savic's article about the win over Oregon was something that made me want to run out and buy tickets!
Congratulations on having such a fine apprentice at the Star...he is certainly someone who is in the right occupation.
Keep on writing Bryan...I look forward to "reading" you again!
Marilyn Dale
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.