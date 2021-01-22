Letter: Bubbling Bonds

I had a buddy in 2006, who couldn’t assemble an Ikea bookshelf, give rehabbing and flipping homes a try. Horrible idea. So the city is going to borrow money at about 3%, invest in the stock market (Treasury’s pay 1%), and use the excess returns to pay off pension obligations? Let me add that to the long list of signals that we are in a bubble. If it’s that risk-free, why not use bonds and easy investment gains in order to fix our roads and increase school funding?
Jimmy Bultman
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.