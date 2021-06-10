 Skip to main content
Letter: Budget Vote
Kudos to Rep. David Cook for his intelligent decision to vote against the latest Republican fiasco foisted on us. Flat tax rates almost bankrupted Kansas when leveled in 2012. Every significant measurement of economic growth and well being plummeted till 2017 when it was repealed.

When the dullard Ben Toma put forward that "cutting taxes for the wealthy create jobs and revenue" he was parroting the principle of the Laughter Curve (pun intended) better known as "Trickle Down Economics" which is the economic excrement good little Republicans ingest after they have mastered "Flat Earth" theory.

"Arizona is not Kansas!"Toma trumpeted. If one examines the debacle in Kansas it turns out that 333,000 businesses cooked their books to skip out on taxes and the biggest scofflaw was the Koch enterprises. Koch!!! hold on, don't we have a certified Koch lickspittle right here in the governor's mansion ??

Timothy Canny

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

