The Buffer Zone is a mile wide and extends 45 miles around the entire western edge of Saguaro National Park-East, with the park entrance at the midway point. Supposedly, the specific ordinance was enacted to protect the Park from commercial encroachment. The acronym for the Buffer Zone Overlay Ordinance is BOZO. According to the urban dictionary, bozo is also a name for someone who is easily led and influenced by anyone who appears sympathetic. It therefore strikes me as most ironic and unusual that both the National Park Superintendent and public Hearing Administrator have recommended approval of a developer’s bike motel at the entrance to the Park. If a buffer zone is not effective at that point, then what is the point anyway? This is a question that needs to be answered by our elected county Board of Supervisors when they meet May 21st.
Dan Jarvis
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.