Letter: Buffle grass

According to online information about buffle grass, the fuel that accelerates the Bighorn Fire and burns up thousands of saguaros who normally do not burn, "Buffelgrass was brought to the southwest by the U.S. Soil Conservation Service for cattle forage and erosion control beginning in the 1930s."
Who politically dominated the Soil Conservation Service back then? The cattle industry. Without a political push from commercial grazers to plant buffle grass this noxious invasive plant would not be burning up saguaros today.
It is important to assign blame where it belongs. Grazing public land with commercial livestock has been one of THE most destructive uses, not only due to this buffle grass debacle. The livestock industry currently pushes extremely detrimental programs like exterminating predators through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services.
All this has been done with taxpayer dollars to the detriment of our public land.
Ricardo Small
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!