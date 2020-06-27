Letter: Buffle grass
View Comments

Letter: Buffle grass

According to online information about buffle grass, the fuel that accelerates the Bighorn Fire and burns up thousands of saguaros who normally do not burn, "Buffelgrass was brought to the southwest by the U.S. Soil Conservation Service for cattle forage and erosion control beginning in the 1930s."

Who politically dominated the Soil Conservation Service back then? The cattle industry. Without a political push from commercial grazers to plant buffle grass this noxious invasive plant would not be burning up saguaros today.

It is important to assign blame where it belongs. Grazing public land with commercial livestock has been one of THE most destructive uses, not only due to this buffle grass debacle. The livestock industry currently pushes extremely detrimental programs like exterminating predators through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services.

All this has been done with taxpayer dollars to the detriment of our public land.

Ricardo Small

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: False safety

Gov. Ducey’s attitude seems to be, don’t worry about getting COVID-19 because we have enough hospital beds to take care of you. Do be careful …

Local-issues

Letter: SRO's

Like most true patriots I was disgusted by the senseless murder of George Floyd and have been proud and encouraged by the peaceful protests in…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News