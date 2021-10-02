Letter: Build Back Better Project

To the Editor:
Though Congress faces obstacles in passing President Biden’s Build Back Better plan (“EXPLAINER: Drama, deadlines as Congress weighs Biden agenda,” Sept 29, 2021), as a Marine Corps veteran, this bill is critical, and its climate provisions are a national security priority. The Climate Crisis will have a destabilizing effect on our planet, as it causes migration and conflict over waning resources.
In Arizona, longer drought seasons are choking waterways we rely on, leading to shortages statewide. Heatwaves have led to the deaths of over 250 people each year, potentially doubling in the next 20 years in cities like Phoenix and Tucson, ranked two of the fastest-warming cities in the US.
Increased temperatures mean higher electricity bills and use and power outages, leaving millions without air conditioning.
Now is the opportunity to act. Seventy-one percent of people back investment in climate action. It’s time for Congress, including Senators Kelly and Sinema, to uphold this promise to Arizonans and the American people.
Selina Lemley
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.