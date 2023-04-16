Every day we see articles about saving water when we brush our teeth, take a bath, wash our dishes, clean our clothes, etc. Urge all householders to save water but ignore the fact that agriculture and business use tons more water than households do. At the same time, we see laws about making it easier to build new houses, more apartments, more businesses and grow, grow, grow. I have a doctorate. I read the news every day. I read scientific articles regularly and do research online. But I just can't figure out how we are going to put in more houses and businesses and still save water. We need agriculture to provide us with food. We need cotton so we don't have to wear polyester clothes made from oil. However, constant growth just does not save water. Enough already. Don't encourage new growth and building. Save water.