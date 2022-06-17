Letter: Build It and They Will Come

Our local governments are doing everything backwards without any regards for the consequences. Building all types of housing for people moving here from California and Colorado, due to these states' cost of living. Yet, no building of additional resources to support everyone. We are in dire need of more hospitals, medical facilities, more doctors and medical staff, veterinarians, and law enforcement officers! Our lives are being negatively impacted, to say the least!
Local governments need to stop overbuilding homes, and put more energy into increasing our resources before inviting thousands of people to live here.
Karin Militello
Northwest side
