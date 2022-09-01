Letter: Build It and They Will Come

Re: the Aug. 14 article "City has $1 5 0M surplus to spend."

To:The Mayors of Oro Valley and Tucson,

There was an article in the ADS pertaining to doing something that would put "Tucson on the map". There certainly is.

Build a TRAM up the west side of the Catalina mountain that leads to Mt. Lemon. Cut through the "red tape" and get it built. The financial benefits would be exceedingly great and yearly, locals and visitors would have easy access to Mt. Lemon without interruption.

Dennis Sabol

Northwest side