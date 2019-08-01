Re: the July 30 article "Borton gets a security upgrade."
Build that Wall! But you said fences don’t work? Children’s safety is at stake! But they’ll just climb over it! They’ll go around it, my God don’t you understand these things don’t work! We have to do something, everyone in the community, neighbors, all concerned and willing to help. Don’t panic progressives, we’re just talking about the walls that work when it’s doesn’t involve politics, hypocrisy, and shallow thinking. Any one now trying to enter will have to come in the front door and pass through security for the safety of all inside, what a concept! See the story about Borton Elementary Magnet and the wonderful “wall” just put up by Tucson Unified School District to keep people out.
Jim Ryles
Northwest side
