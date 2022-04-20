Letter: BUILD THE WALL

Re: the April 16 article "If the city wants money for roads, show us work."

Steve Devitt's recent article about streets and highways got my attention. He stated that if special levies pass, we citizens deserve to see demonstrated results for our extra tax dollars.

I would like to add that we citizens would feel better about our highway tax dollars if we saw street and road construction brought to completion. Can ADOT finish what they started? On my occasional trips to Tucson from Green Valley I pass sections of freeway barriers on the east side of I-19, starting below Valencia and extending north past Irvington, that look thrown-together and insecure. Mostly they're wire fencing. Are they safe? Who knows? They surely don't provide much noise abatement to their adjacent neighborhoods.

All of this would not be so perplexing if the sections in question didn't contain an already completed stub of tall barrier wall north of Valencia. The stub goes nowhere, looking like an orphan in southern Arizona's otherwise attractive freeway corridors. One can only wonder why it was never completed.

Ron Swanson

Green Valley

