 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: BUILD THE WALL

  • Comments

Re: the April 16 article "If the city wants money for roads, show us work."

Steve Devitt's recent article about streets and highways got my attention. He stated that if special levies pass, we citizens deserve to see demonstrated results for our extra tax dollars.

I would like to add that we citizens would feel better about our highway tax dollars if we saw street and road construction brought to completion. Can ADOT finish what they started? On my occasional trips to Tucson from Green Valley I pass sections of freeway barriers on the east side of I-19, starting below Valencia and extending north past Irvington, that look thrown-together and insecure. Mostly they're wire fencing. Are they safe? Who knows? They surely don't provide much noise abatement to their adjacent neighborhoods.

All of this would not be so perplexing if the sections in question didn't contain an already completed stub of tall barrier wall north of Valencia. The stub goes nowhere, looking like an orphan in southern Arizona's otherwise attractive freeway corridors. One can only wonder why it was never completed.

People are also reading…

Ron Swanson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Is Tucson a target?

The article “Is Tucson Still a Nuke Target” (Star 3-13-22) suggests--on slim authority -- that Tucson may now be targeted by Russia with three…

Letter: Glad not to know you

How disturbing to read so many teacher-bashing letters in The Star. A recent letter accused teachers of trying to convince students their pare…

Letter: "Want To Be"

Karen Taylor Robson wants to be governor of Arizona and is making campaign promises she will have no authority to do so. Not even finishing th…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News