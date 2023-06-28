As a dedicated bicycle accident attorney, I understand the challenges faced by victims and their families. We must focus on prevention to create a safer city. Tucson cyclist Cassidy Frost's story highlights the dangers cyclists face daily. While progress has been made, more needs to be done. We must prioritize safety initiatives, including improved infrastructure, education programs, and enforcement measures. Designated bike lanes with physical barriers can reduce collisions and increase cyclist confidence. While legal action is necessary at times, prevention should be our goal. Our firm has witnessed the heartbreaking consequences of accidents, both physical and mental. By building a safety-focused city, we can reduce the need for litigation and spare individuals and families from further suffering. Tucson has the opportunity to lead as a cycling-friendly city by improving infrastructure, safety initiatives, and community engagement. We need to work together to prevent accidents, humanize victims, and create a brighter future where justice is served and lives are protected.