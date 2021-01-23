 Skip to main content
Letter: Building Confidence in Our Voting System
Letter: Building Confidence in Our Voting System

After months of being told baseless lies claiming voter fraud, 70%of Republicans think the election was not "free and fair". Rather then tell voters they were lied to, the Republican led Arizona Legislature is conducting an expensive and useless investigation into Maricopa County's 2020 election procedures, and introducing a raft of voter suppression bills under the guise of election integrity. One of the worst is HR2369, which would require that all mail-in ballot signatures be notarized. Given the cost and difficulty of locating notary services HR2369 would severely suppress mail in voting, especially in poor and rural areas.

A better alternative is HR1 which was recently reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. It provides for multiple voting reforms, including the use of paper ballots to be used as the official record of votes. Tell your state legislators to stop pretending to build voter confidence by passing voter suppression bills. Tell your member of Congress to support HR 1!

Eileen Hollowell

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

