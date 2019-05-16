The large footprint for building a new interstate 11 would have negative consequences to hundreds of thousands of acres of federally protected lands, local open spaces, and private property. This is a time when we need to protect our natural habitats and our kids and grandchildren's futures. More forward thinking is needed to create ways of alleviating traffic flows and pollution by using new technology and not continuing our same wasteful ways.
Sue Dunn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.