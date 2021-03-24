Letter: building with gas

Why is it that we are even contemplating giving builders of new homes exception to equip them with natural gas use cababilities? Our stated goal for years now is to use less fossil fuels and more renewable energy sources. New building should be required to use only electricity so that we can take advantage of our abundance of sunshine to produce most of our energy. If new homes are built to use gas they will be needing it for at least another 20 years and we will be supplying it. This is detrimental to our environment and detrimental to our health. Why is it the news media has not jumped on this issue but seems to be ignoring it?
Bette Richards
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.