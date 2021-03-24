 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: building with gas
View Comments

Letter: building with gas

  • Comments

Why is it that we are even contemplating giving builders of new homes exception to equip them with natural gas use cababilities? Our stated goal for years now is to use less fossil fuels and more renewable energy sources. New building should be required to use only electricity so that we can take advantage of our abundance of sunshine to produce most of our energy. If new homes are built to use gas they will be needing it for at least another 20 years and we will be supplying it. This is detrimental to our environment and detrimental to our health. Why is it the news media has not jumped on this issue but seems to be ignoring it?

Bette Richards

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News