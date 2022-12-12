Letter: Bullying

Here’s the lesson in a nutshell: 1st: recognize it for what it is (even if it’s a friend or someone who seems to command authority); 2nd: Refuse to accept that bullying (even if the target is someone you don’t even know); 3rd: Report or react (the hard part). Happens often on social media. When my wife sees a “ridiculing response” to another’s “benign post” on Facebook, she steps in with a strong and respectful positive comment that’s in sharp contrast to the downer’s comment. Let’s all turn the power of social media to the betterment of people’s lives by stepping in with a positive. It’s rewarding!