 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Bullying

  • Comments

What I learned about bullies in the 2nd grade.

Last week, this Pinal County Health Dept. employee (can’t give her name) had a class of San Manuel 2nd graders fully engaged on the topic of BULLYING. Wow! Those kids were spot on in their responses.

Here’s the lesson in a nutshell: 1st: recognize it for what it is (even if it’s a friend or someone who seems to command authority); 2nd: Refuse to accept that bullying (even if the target is someone you don’t even know); 3rd: Report or react (the hard part). Happens often on social media. When my wife sees a “ridiculing response” to another’s “benign post” on Facebook, she steps in with a strong and respectful positive comment that’s in sharp contrast to the downer’s comment. Let’s all turn the power of social media to the betterment of people’s lives by stepping in with a positive. It’s rewarding!

People are also reading…

Charles See

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Cochise County

Letter: Cochise County

So Cochise County's laughingstock Commissioners Judd and Crosby were just being "thoughtful" when they refused to certify the recent election.…

Letter: Flipped Out Finchem

Letter: Flipped Out Finchem

So Mark Finchem lost his election. He also seems to have lost his mind. He has so many wacky conspiracy theories, and so few ties to reality.

Letter: YOU CAN'T FIX STUPID

Letter: YOU CAN'T FIX STUPID

I don't know who he is, but he is lucky to be alive. Several nights ago I was driving down Ina getting ready to turn into my neighborhood. I w…

Letter: if only

Letter: if only

Kudos to judge John Tuchi for making the lawyers who filed an unsubstantiated complaint for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem pay the court's costs f…

Letter: Homeless Issues

Letter: Homeless Issues

The problem of homelessness is not unique to Tucson, however, the potential answer could be an opportunity to develop solutions that are uniqu…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News