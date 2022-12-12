Letter: Bullying

What I learned about bullies in the 2nd grade.
Last week, this Pinal County Health Dept. employee (can’t give her name) had a class of San Manuel 2nd graders fully engaged on the topic of BULLYING. Wow! Those kids were spot on in their responses.
Here’s the lesson in a nutshell: 1st: recognize it for what it is (even if it’s a friend or someone who seems to command authority); 2nd: Refuse to accept that bullying (even if the target is someone you don’t even know); 3rd: Report or react (the hard part). Happens often on social media. When my wife sees a “ridiculing response” to another’s “benign post” on Facebook, she steps in with a strong and respectful positive comment that’s in sharp contrast to the downer’s comment. Let’s all turn the power of social media to the betterment of people’s lives by stepping in with a positive. It’s rewarding!
Charles See
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.