Letter: Bungled healthcare

Adding to everyday frustration is trying to address healthcare billing. A service provided in February is being billed to me every month, now with threats to send it to a collection agency. I have paperwork from my insurance provider that this was paid. Even these hospital bills say that, but in the next column Banner insists I must pay this amount also even after Banner accepted the AARP MEDICARE payment. I thought that was fraud. I tried calling the state government office of insurance only to find that no one was in the office and the message box was full. I tried calling my healthcare insurance provider only to be told their office was closed and to call back during “business hours” which were not stated. I’ve written letters and called Banner with no results. I appreciate how hard it is to get problems solved!