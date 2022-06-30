Letter: Bureaucracy needed to protect all eggs

In the 18th Century, the Austrian ruler Maria Theresa, who bore 16 children, created a Chastity Commission to punish subjects who engaged in illegitimate love. Perhaps this was a precedent Samuel Alito had in mind when he unleashed a frantic competition among the states to enact the boldest attacks on abortion. The question here is “Which Ariz. abortion law will be enforced?” (The Star, June. 25). Abortion opponent Cathi Herrod said the state has authority to interdict abortion-inducing medications, and that it may be possible to block Plan B pills. Let’s follow the logic. Since the ultimate goal is to protect all fertilized eggs, Arizona girls will need to be tracked from the time of menstruation. This could be done with chip implants, say, or monthly checkups. As in the time of Maria Theresa, the policy would apply to all social classes, no exemptions. And no contraception!