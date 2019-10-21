Congresswoman Debbie Lesko’s ( NPR) radio interview on Thursday, September 26th, in which she takes a “nothing burger” view of the Trump-Ukraine fiasco, is disturbing. She turns a blind eye to reckless behavior of our nation’s leader. Why is party affiliation so sacrosanct as to jeopardize our future and national security?
President Trump claims the Democrats are out to destroy the Republican Party by inquiring into the substance of the whistleblower’s allegations This “us versus them” mentality is a plague on our democracy that has been going on far too long. Mr. Trump exhibits little presidential acumen while skirting around criticism by blaming the other party. We cannot allow representatives of any political persuasion to run roughshod with impunity over our constitution and democracy. At some point we should direct our frustration at those that make a mockery of public trust, not at each other.
Arne Maki
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.