 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: business and education funding
View Comments

Letter: business and education funding

Leading up to the election Arizona business leaders spent a few million dollars to defeat a tax increase for education funding in the name of an inability to afford it.

Now they are preparing to spend even more of that money they don’t have on a lawsuit to negate the proposition they failed to defeat.

The true irony here is that if you ask anybody that is involved in helping people find work what the loudest complaint from Arizona business leaders is, they will all tell you the same thing: Arizona schools are not preparing graduates adequately for work.

Perhaps if these vandals stopped doing everything they can to hamstring schools, the schools might be able to get the job done.

David Reynolds

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News