Letter: business and education funding

Leading up to the election Arizona business leaders spent a few million dollars to defeat a tax increase for education funding in the name of an inability to afford it.
Now they are preparing to spend even more of that money they don’t have on a lawsuit to negate the proposition they failed to defeat.
The true irony here is that if you ask anybody that is involved in helping people find work what the loudest complaint from Arizona business leaders is, they will all tell you the same thing: Arizona schools are not preparing graduates adequately for work.
Perhaps if these vandals stopped doing everything they can to hamstring schools, the schools might be able to get the job done.
David Reynolds
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
