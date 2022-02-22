 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Business Control
Letter: Business Control

Re: the Feb. 19 article "Firearms measure opposed by banks."

With the name-calling of major political parties predominant, one needs to look at actions for their true beliefs. Consider the Arizona Legislature wanting to require anyone doing business with the state also agree to do business with specific industries. This looks like a classic case of socialism where the government controls production. As Republicans propose this bill, they must be the “radical socialists” we hear about from political speeches.

Spencer Elliott

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

